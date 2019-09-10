<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Gombe State Governor Alhaji Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya says he has been battling to align his political vision with realities in the northeastern state.

The governor stated this in an interview to commemorate his first 100 days in office.

“There is no document on earth that is so fixed, we are humans, even the constitution is being put to amendments and amendments over time,” he said.

“Yes, I do have a blueprint and that is clearly spelt in the manifesto with which we campaigned with and got the support of the peopl.”

The governor added that “While my thought, that of our party and all our supporters was at a time focused on our observations, now the game has to change because we are now facing the realities on ground, so we have to see how to align realities and perceptions.

According to him, “the reality on ground is that we never anticipated an economy so battered in such a manner and laden with huge debt of over N120 billion. Similarly, on a monthly basis Gombe State gets about N4 billion out of which about N1 billion is being deducted from source leaving N3 billion, but the people may not understand that of the N4billion only N3 billion is remitted to the State.

“That’s the reality behind the economy and there is a lot to do, but our resources are minimal. We can’t run governance without resources, the immediate past administration squandered the resources that could have been invested.

“That is why I cannot say we are not working with the blueprint, but at least we are aligning it with the realities on ground so as to revive the state with prudent management of our resources and leave a blueprint that will last the test of time,” Governor Inuwa stated.