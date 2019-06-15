<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Gombe State Recovery Committee has urged the immediate past governor of the state, Ibrahim Dankwambo, and his aides to appear before it.

The committee said the invitation was for the past administration to account for alleged billions of property, illegally disposed off.

Group Capt. Peter Bilal rtd, Chairman of the committee, made the call while briefing newsmen on Saturday in Gombe.

He said if they failed to appear, the committee would resort to legal actions to recover the state assets that were disposed off without due process.

He alleged that a lot of government property worth billions of Naira were improperly disposed off during Dankwambo’s tenure.

“We call on Dankwambo, his former Commissioner of Finance and appointees including his Aid Decamp, Principal Permanent Secretary (PPS) Chief of Staff. to respond to the directive.

“Also, former security adviser to appear before the committee and surrender government property in their possession with immediate effect,” he stated.

Bilal also called on any person who is in possession of government property to return them as soon as possible.

He alleged that all efforts to get Dankwambo and his aides to account for how the state government property were disposed and some cash withdrawn from government coffers at the twilight of his administration had failed.

According to him, the committee have recovered some and some beneficiaries voluntarily surrendered theirs.

“So far the committee recovered some property including lands, vehicles among other things,” he said.