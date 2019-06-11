<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Speaker of the Gombe State House of Assembly is expected to emerge on Friday, during the first sitting of the 6th assembly in the state.

Governor Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya on Tuesday issued a proclamation for the inauguration of the 6th assembly and its first sitting to hold on Friday June 14, 2019 at the Assembly complex.

A statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Ismaila Uba Misilli, said the governor’s acted in line with the powers vested on him by the constitution.

“The Governor acted pursuant to the powers bestowed upon him by Section 105 (3) of the 1999 constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended,” the statement said.

Our correspondent reports that the ruling All progressives Congress (APC) have majority in the 24-member house with 19 members, while the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has only five members.

Daily Trust learnt that only six members, three each from APC and PDP respectively are returning to the house, with 18 members-elect as first timers.

The major contenders for the speaker’s seat from Gombe Central, the zone that is expected to produce the speaker are; Abubakar Sadiq Ibrahim, a two term member representing Yamaltu III and Mohammed Saidu, a first time member from Deba constituency.

Gombe North has already produced Governor Inuwa Yahaya, while his Deputy, Dr Manasseh Daniel Jatau is from the Gombe South.

However, a first timer, Haruna Shuaibu Adamu representing Kwami East from Gombe North was said to also be in the race for the speaker’s seat.

Sources at the assembly said he is being backed by elders and leaders of the APC.