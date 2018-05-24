There was drama on Thursday at the Gombe State House of Assembly during plenary when an All Progressives Congress, member representing Akko west constituency, Abdullahi Abubakar, took away the mace in an attempt to impeach the Minority Leader.

It was learnt that the Minority Leader, Mohammed Usman Haruna, was reported to have held a press conference on May 5th, soon after the Ward Congress, where he condemned the processes of the Ward Congress of the All Progressives Congress in the State.

It was learnt that following this development, the Peoples Democratic Party, dominated assembly, felt aggrieved with the move by the minority leader and began the process of impeaching him.

However, during the process for the impeachment, it was gathered that five out of the eight members who signed for the impeachment, one signed for and against the impeachment and when asked why he did so, he said he was forced to sign the motion for the impeachment under duress.

Following this development, which split the members equally, it was obvious that the impeachment would not hold. This led one of the members, Abdullahi Abubakar, to take the mace, at about 1:12pm.

Abubakar was said to have been assisted by another member, Mohammed Bello, from Gombe South state constituency to escape with the mace.

Bello was reported to have escaped through the door with the mace, while Bello held the door to keep the other members of the assembly from rescuing the mace from him.

The officials of the assembly are yet to address the press as of the time of filing this report.