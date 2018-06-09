Brig-Gen. Bulama Biu, Acting General Officer Commanding (GOC), 7 Div., Nigerian Army, Maiduguri, on Saturday urged his troops to deploy professionalism and basic military tactics to neutralise remnants of ‘Boko Haram’ insurgents in the North East.

Biu, who made the call while addressing troop in Bama town of Borno, said the situation had changed, hence the need to change tactics by remaining focused, motivated and confident in order to complete the good work.

He stressed that the insurgents had been degraded in terms of their strength, equipment, capability and logistics, adding that their activities had been “diminished to its lowest ebb”, forcing them to adopt “tactics of survival”.

He commended the troops for their doggedness in combating terrorism, urging them to continue with the coordinated efforts, team spirit, dedication and loyalty.

The GOC, had earlier visited 222 Battalion locations in Konduga and Kawuri, 202 Battalion location at Awulari and 151 Task Force Battalion at Banki junction.

He also visited Lieutenant Colonel Mohammed Abu Ali range in Sambisa Forest, Nigerian Air Force Emergency Hospital and Internally Displaced Persons Camp in Bama.