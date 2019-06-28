<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The General Officer Commanding 8 Division of the Army, Maj.-Gen. Hakeem Otiki, has said operation “Harbin Kunama III” initiative has made landmark breakthrough by the tremendous achievements it recorded against armed banditry in the forests across the four states.

Operation “Harbin Kunama III” initiative is focusing on the Sokoto, Kebbi, Zamfara and Katsina states axis to combat the menace of insecurity occasioned by activities of bandits.

Briefing reporters on the operation’s feat over time, General Otiki said the 8 Division had significantly depleted to the lowest level the menace of insecurity within Sokoto State, its area of responsibility in the Northwest.

He attributed the feat to the vigour and renewed efforts by the Army Headquarters, increased collaboration with other security agencies and in the area of joint border patrols.

“The dynamics of the operation has assumed a new dimension, which resulted in more collaboration, thereby yielding positive results, culminating in several encounters and defeat of bandits groups in Sokoto and Katsina states,” General Otiki said.

He explained that the division was also fast-tracking a synergy in collaboration with “Operation Hadarin Daji” to serve as blocking forces against fleeing bandits from Zamfara State to other neighbouring states within the axis.

Otiki added that “the troops made a remarkable breakthrough by arresting some suspected bandits, informants and logistics suppliers”, who were further transferred to the police for investigations and proper actions.

Stating that a sizeable number of weapons were recovered as well as bandits’ motorcycles destroyed by the troops during operations, General Otiki promised that the division would keep fostering greater understanding with traditional, religious institutions and state authorities toward enhancing the security of the populace.

He hailed the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai for his guidance and prompt response to their requirements.

Accordingly, he expressed appreciation to the untiring cooperation and resilient efforts of other security agencies, including vigilante groups and local hunters for their support to the Army.

Otiki also appealed to all law abiding citizens to continue to volunteer with timely information to security agencies for prompt actions in the discharge of their professional and constitutional roles.