The General Officer Commanding (GOC) 81 Division, Maj.-Gen. Enobong Udoh has called on all security operatives in Lagos to come together and work for the common goal of protecting the country’s territorial integrity.

Gen. Udoh spoke against the backdrop of continued bickering among security agencies, explaining that all security organisation in Nigeria have equal stake within the security architecture of Nigeria.

The GOC spoke while hosting all security agencies in Lagos to a launch which he said was also meant to bring them together to understand that they are working for one goal.

His words: “I want to reawaken our consciousness to the fact that all of us are here today because we are all equal stake holders within the security architecture of our dear nation. In the true spirit of division of labour, our respective organisation and agencies were established to deliver on certain mandates that ultimately border on the security of our dear nation.”

Gen. Udoh said that the agencies must come together to end incessant bickering and animosities among the operatives, explaining that, “We are declaring zero tolerance for all acts of inter-service/inter-agency rivalries, wrangling, bickering, animosities, brawls and violent confrontations.

“Especially in the short term, we may not be able to guarantee that such isolated issues will no longer arise, but if and when they do arise, we must ensure that such issues are expeditiously investigated.

“Anyone found culpable is tried and punished adequately to serve as a deterrence to similar occurrences in the future,” he said.

The GOC urged all security agencies to preach brotherhood, friendship, synergy, cooperation and collaboration with one another so as to eliminate obstacles to good inter-service/inter-agency relations.

“I therefore implore all of us to hurriedly take this message of good inter- service / inter-agency synergy, cooperation and collaboration down to the very last man within our ranks and files.

“This platform is to promote inter-service synergy, cooperation and collaboration as well as give back-ups where necessary.

“We are ushering in a new era of inter-service synergy cooperation and collaboration in Lagos state.

“We are rightly and consciously bidding goodbye to all negative issues that constitute the bane of good and efficacious of inter service/agency relations in this state,” he said.

According to him, security agencies are equal stakeholders, adding that every agency was established to deliver certain mandates that ultimately border on the security of our nation.

“You will agree with me that these negativity in our relationship with each other as service and security agencies served no useful purpose other than to derail and cause us to stumble.

“We can only succeed better if we share information and intelligence with each other and even provide back up for each other, rather than trying to undermine each other,” he said.

He urged everyone to henceforth take measures that would help promote good inter service and agency relations.

Present at the meeting were Flag Officer Commanding, Western Naval Command, Rear Admiral Sylvanus Abbah, Air Officer Commanding, Logistics Command, Nigerian Air Force, AVM Nnamdi Ekeh and Zone 2 Assistant Inspector General of Police, Adamu Ibrahim.

Top officials of the Department of State Service, FRSC, Prisons, LASTMA, LASEMA, Civil Defence and Fire Service were also in attendance.