Christian groups in Nigeria, United States, United Kingdom and other parts of the world are conducting special prayers to ‘celebrate’ the 15th birthday of Leah Sharibu today.

14 year-old Leah Sharibu was one of 110 girls abducted by the Al Barnawi faction of Boko Haram on February 19, 2018 from the Government Girls Science and Technical College in Dapchi, Yobe State.

Statements sent by US-based rights activist, Mr. Emmanuel Ogebe and Khataza Gondwe, the Team Leader, Africa and Middle East of UK-based Christian Solidarity Worldwide (CSW), which works for religious freedom through advocacy and human right, confirm the involvement of several groups and individuals across the world.

“Monday, May 14, will be Leah’s 15th birthday, and CSW has planned a solidarity action to raise the profile of her case. We will be sending out an official tweet to mark the day, which we are asking people to retweet so we can get #FreeLeah trending; we are also asking people to send their own tweets using #FreeLeah along with #Dapchgirls, and if possible, attaching a picture of themselves holding A4 or A3 signs with the words “#FreeLeah” on them, which we will retweet.

“Similar actions can also be taken via Facebook; please join us in standing in solidarity with this courageous young girl, in calling for her release and in upholding her right to freedom of religion or belief and to education, and please spread the word so others join in too,” Christian Solidarity Worldwide stated.”

Ogebe emphasized that many prayer groups are hopeful that God can touch the heart of Leah’s captors, adding that other Nigerians should join in the global prayer efforts.

“Leah could have been freed on March 21, 2018 but instead, she chose not to deny Christ and is now in captivity due to her faith in Jesus Christ; because of the uncommon courage for a girl her age, Leah’s case now represents a defining moment in the persecution of Christians in Nigeria and around the world.”