The United Nations Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria, Mr. Edward Kallon said global conflicts and violence have displaced 65 million people across the world, as 26,000 have so far been killed in the Northeast.

Kallon disclosed this during the commemoration of the World Humanitarian Day (WHD) at the Government House, Maiduguri, Borno State. Humanitarian day is marked on August 19 of every year.

He said the celebration was meant to express solidarity with people affected by humanitarian crises and pay tribute to workers that helped victims of conflict and violence.

He explained that global conflicts, including Boko Haram insurgency in Northeast, kill an average of 300 people each year, adding that civilians in conflict zones have continued to be killed and maimed, deliberately or through indiscriminate attacks.