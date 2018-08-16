Two teenage girls have been expelled from a private school in South Africa for allegedly exchanging kisses. An allegation they have refuted.

According to News24, the parents of the teenagers were asked to come and pick them up by the school matron.

The mother of one of the teenagers said she was called on July 25 and told to fetch her child, who had been expelled.

“I went the next day to find her isolated from other pupils. When I asked what had happened, I was told she was caught by the matron kissing another girl for 20 minutes.”

“I took her home and we came back to the school for the hearing. As a parent, I was not given a chance to speak. They asked [my daughter] if she pleaded guilty or not. She pleaded not guilty. She said she had witnesses. I had also asked her and she said they did not kiss,” said the mother.

The school said one of the mothers had appealed against the sanction but “the verdict and sanction were upheld in the appeal” and “the mother was informed that no further appeal will be permitted”.

The grandmother of one of the girls said the school had refused to speak to her after the appeal on Friday.

“I did ask (my grandchild) if she was involved in the kissing. She said she was not. I was told she cannot return to school,” said the grandmother.

“I was told to speak to the district office. I have not done that. Instead, I have looked for another school. I have not found another school. I am not happy about all of this,” she added.

The Department of Education in Durban advised the parents to take their children and wards to public schools.