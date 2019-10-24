<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A 17-year-old girl, Aisha Bello of Gusau town, Zamfara State who set herself ablaze for not getting married to her suitor in September has finally died.

She died on Wednesday evening at the Federal Medical Center, Gusau where she was being treated for burns.

The teenager had sustained the burns when she set herself on fire in a bid to terminate her life because of the failure of her boyfriend to marry her.

Since her admission at the hospital, the state government had been taking care of her medical bills, and the government had also promised to arrange the marriage between Aisha and her suitor, who had no money to pay her bride price.

Governor Bello Matawalle had told the parents of the girl that, he would pay for the marriage between Aisha and her suitor Umar Faruku.

Hundreds of sympathisers attended the burial of the deceased, while her suitor Faruku, who was also at the burial could not control himself as he burst into tears and began to cry loudly.

He cried, “I lost the girl who died because of me. I don’t know what I will do with my life.”

The father of the girl, Malam Ibrahim expressed sadness over the loss of his daughter, calling for prayers for the repose of her soul.