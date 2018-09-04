Godlove Livinus, 29, a Nigerian who was accused of defiling a 13-year-old girl at a vegetable farm, has been discharged and acquitted by Accra Circuit Court in Ghana.

The court presided over by Mrs. Abena Oppong Adjin-Doku, found him not guilty, citing inconsistencies in the evidence of witnesses.

Livinus is a food vendor residing at Legion Village, near Opeibea house, Airport Road, while the victim is a Junior High School form one pupil, who resides with her mother, also, the complainant in the matter.

The case as presented by the police is that Livinus is a neighbour to the complainant. On November 11, last year, at about 9:00p.m. Livinus lured the victim to a vegetable farm near the Legion Village and had sex with her.

The Nigerian who pleaded not guilty, was handed over to a Police Patrol Team who in turn handed him over to the Domestic Violence and Victim’s Support Unit at the airport. The victim was issued with a medical form and was examined by a medical practitioner.