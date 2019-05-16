<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Ghana National Bureau has resolved to celebrate the “ECOWAS Brown Card Day’’, an insurance scheme protocol signed on 29th May, 1982 in Cotonou.

The scheme was designed to aid free movement of persons and goods and services across national boundaries of ECOWAS member states.

It serves as a common insurance cover against third party liabilities that visiting motorists may incur while they drive across various national boundaries in the ECOWAS Region.

The celebration would hold on 29th May, 2019 under the theme: “The ECOWAS Brown Card Insurance Scheme: A Catalyst for Trade Facilitation and Regional Integration.”

The General Secretary of the Ghana Bureau of the ECOWAS Brown Card Insurance Scheme, Mr Patrick K. Agyekum, said various addresses shall be presented by major stakeholders of the Scheme including the Commissioner of Insurance.

With the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration billed as the guest of honour, the Secretary General of the Council of Bureaux of ECOWAS Brown Card Insurance Scheme in Togo, Winfred Dodzih, will also grace the occasion, as well as CEOs of member insurance companies of the Brown Cards Scheme.

The event would be chaired by Emmanuel Baba Mahama, a seasoned insurer, accountant and corporate governance expert.