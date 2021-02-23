



Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr says it will take some time before Nigeria can win the FIFA World Cup.

The German tactician stated this in an interview with News Central, where he highlighted reasons why it will be tough for the team to lift the trophy.

Recall that Rohr took Nigeria to the 2018 World Cup, where the team crashed out from the group stages of the competition in a group that consists of Iceland, Argentina, and Croatia.





“We are not ready to win the world cup, for several reasons,” Rohr told NewsCentral. First reason for me is the organisation.

“France is the champions at the moment, where they are playing? They are playing in PSG, Bayern Munich. Four of them are world champions at their clubs also.

“So when you have so many of your players from your countries playing in the best clubs, so the probability that you also have one of the best teams in the world is very big.

“So what we have in Nigeria for example, we have our players in Fulham, in West Bromwich. It’s not Bayern Munich, Liverpool, Manchester United or Barcelona. But the other ones they have their players there.

“So it would be a miracle if we actually win the world cup, Rohr concluded.