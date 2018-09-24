The new Consul-General of Germany in Lagos, Dr Stefan Trumann, on Monday announced his home government’s new plan to engage with Nigeria in a Win-Win cooperation.

Traumann told the News Agency of Nigeria in Lagos that his tenure would be devoted to deepening the age-long relations between Nigeria and Germany in different fields.

According to him, there is a lot of potential in Nigeria that German companies and investors would want to harness with their Nigerian counterparts in the years ahead.

He said: “As the new Consul-General of Germany in Lagos, I really look forward to more fruitful relations between Nigeria and Germany in the years ahead.

“I do know Nigeria and Germany have engaged themselves in many things in the past years, but there is still room for improvement. There is a lot of potential in Nigeria.

“Let me say that in the years ahead we are really going to be engaging with Nigeria on a Win-Win cooperation.

“We are going to be developing projects together and identify common areas of interest to develop these joint projects in a Win-Win cooperation.”

Traumann said Germany would focus on the development of the nation’s Small and Medium Enterprises and the renewable energy sectors.

The consul-general said that among others, the Consulate would also be promoting science development and exchanges between Nigerian and German universities.

On the recent visit of German Chancellor, Angela Merkel, to Nigeria, he said it provided a new vista for both countries to discuss future economic relations among other bilateral issues.

Traumann, who predicted a brighter future for Nigeria-Germany relations, said most Nigerians were currently living safely and happily in different parts of Germany.