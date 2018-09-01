Germany has expressed commitment to provide more support to ECOWAS in the area of migration, economic development, and health.

The ECOWAS Commission, in a news release on its website, said that German Chancellor Angela Merkel held bilateral talks with the commission’s president Jean-Claude Brou at the commission in Abuja.

It stated that both leaders discussed a number of issues relating to ECOWAS-Germany cooperation where Merkel expressed her government’s support in the area of economic and market integration, single currency, health and migration.

They also deliberated on the ECOWAS community priorities for integration and development as well as the future of ECOWAS-Germany relations.

The priorities of the regional bloc which include economic growth, peace building, democracy and security building institutional capacity and efficiency were highlighted.

Brou recalled the strides recorded by the bloc in strengthening integration, adding that the ECOWAS-Germany cooperation had led to a number of positive developments.

The commission’s president, however, stressed the need for advocacy in strengthening the ECOWAS priority areas, while promoting “strong investment and business relations between German private sector and the ECOWAS region”.

The German chancellor also visited President Muhammadu Buhari, accompanied by a delegation made up of senior officials, diplomats and a business delegation.