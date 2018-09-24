A German firm, Green Innovation Centre for Agriculture and Food Sector (GICAFS), said it has budgeted £17 million to assist Nigerian farmers increase agricultural productivity for export.

GICAFS is a subsidiary of Deutsche Gesellschaft für International (GIZ), which has offices across the country.

GICAFA’s project coordinator, Caroline Trimborn, who revealed this to newsmen at the weekend, in Abuja noted that the scheme will commence in November, and run till 2022, across the six geopolitical zones of Nigeria.

“The programme on agricultural finance is around £3.5 million. So, it’s not looking at financing the farmers; it’s looking at working with banks to be able to finance the farmers.”

She also disclosed that the target of the project is 200, 000 smallholder farmers cultivating rice, maze, irish potato and cassava.

She said over 150, 000 smallholder farmers had benefited from the programmes so far.

“So far, we have trained roughly about 150, 000 farmers. We have a very close monitoring on farmers in the different value chains. To reach this number, we are working with the Agricultural Development Programmes (ADPs)…”