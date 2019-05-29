<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A retired General of the Nigerian Army, Adamu Yusuf, on Tuesday requested an investigation into the circumstances following the recovery of about $2.1bn and other assets by some security officials from a residence allegedly linked to a former public officer in Abuja.

At a press conference in Abuja on Tuesday, Yusuf said the money was allegedly recovered from a block of flats at a housing estate in Abuja in 2015.

He alleged that the location of the money alongside some assets including gold bars was revealed by a lady whistleblower.

According to him the DSS operation was successful but the money and the assets were not deposited in the national treasury.

He said, “I’m here to make a press statement on what transpired on October 30, 2015.

“I got information that a lump sum of foreign currency and gold bars were housed at NNPC Estate, Abuja.

“So, I met the Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Abba Kyari and revealed to him what I was told. And Kyari promptly alerted the DSS for an operation on the house.”

He added, “On Friday October 30, 2015, the operation was carried out by DSS operatives after three-day surveillance around the house.

“We recovered gold bars and $2.1bn in the said house. In fact, the operation was successful.”

Yusuf said all efforts by him to locate the whereabouts of the money had been unsuccessful.

He also demanded that 20 per cent of the recovered funds allegedly promised by Kyari to be paid to him as the whistleblower in line with the Federal Government policy.

In a petition dated September 4, 2018, to the Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation, Abu-Bakr Malawi, he demanded a full scale probe into the disappearance of the said loot.

He said he had also petitioned the presidential panel for the recovery of public property, adding that the panel headed by Okay Bola had carried out a successful investigation into the matter.

Yusuf also called on Bukhara not to allow the matter to be swept under the carpet, saying the huge amount could fund some developmental projects in the country.

He also called on the President to set a probe panel into the matter in view of the huge sums in foreign currency involved.