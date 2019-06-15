<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Abayomi Olonisakin, has urged postgraduate researchers in the country to focus their researches on the security challenges facing Nigeria and the possible ways out.

Olonisakin stated this, according to a press release on Saturday, while receiving some Postgraduate students of Peace, Conflict and Strategic Studies from the Nile University of Nigeria at the Defence Headquarters in Abuja.

The students were on a study tour of military establishments and institutions within the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

The CDS, who was represented by the Director of Monitoring and Evaluation, Air Vice Marshal Bello Garba, said the findings of their researches could aid security agencies in combating contemporary security threats.

The release by acting Director, Defence Information, Col Onyema Nwachukwu, partly reads, “The leader of the delegation, Prof Gani Yorom, said the visit was aimed at acquainting the postgraduate students with key variables of the Defence and Strategic Studies, as well as broadening their knowledge and horizon on the structure and operational activities of the Armed Forces of Nigeria.”