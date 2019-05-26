<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Abayomi Olonisakin, has said the security challenges facing the country is threatening its corporate existence.

Olonisakin said this on Saturday in his keynote address at the closing ceremony of the Joint Campaign Planning Course at the Defence Intelligence College in Abuja.

The CDS added that there were still gaps in joint operations undertaken by the military across the country.

The British Military Advisory Training Team conducted the course in which senior Nigerian military for joint operations to tackle the insecurity in the country.

The British team trained about 30 participants for two weeks on Joint Integrated Operations as well as emphasising structure, roles, functions and staff rhythm in Joint Task Force Headquarters.

Olonisakin, who was represented by the Deputy Director of Training, Air Commodore Paul Ohemu, said, “The challenges we face today threaten the corporate existence of our dear nation. Fighting these challenges is a collective effort and success hinges on sound planning and synergy.”

According to a statement by the acting Director, Defence Information, Col. Onyema Nwachukwu, apart from the military, Department of State Services, Nigeria Customs Service, Nigerian Prisons Service, Nigeria Immigration Service, Federal Road Safety Corps, Federal Fire Service and the National Emergency Management Agency officers took part in the course.