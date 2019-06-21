<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Military officers and experts have advised the Federal Government, the military authority and communities affected by the current Boko Haram insurgency in the Northeast to curtail the Post-Traumatic Stress Disorders (PTSD) that will follow the war.

They also advised troops in in the frontlines to seek help from experts instead of resorting to drugs and heavy intake of alcohol to suppress symptoms of PTSD.

According to the military officers and experts, PTSD is likely to affect soldiers due to their unpalatable experiences in the warfronts.

They urged military authorities to be more caring about the welfare of troops in the frontlines as well as their families while commanders in the warfronts need to be more vigilant about the state of minds of their troops before deploying them to battles rather than look only at their physical fitness.

The observations were among those experts laid on the table yesterday at the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Conference Centre in Kado, Abuja, the nation’s capital.

The military officers and experts examined the consequences of the current insurgency in the Northeast, as well as rising cases of kidnapping, banditry and other security challenges across the country.

Focusing on PSTD, Brig.-Gen. Gbenga Okulate (retd), Lt.-Col. S. J. Dibal and Dr Ishaku Ali, of the Department of Mental Health, University of Abuja Teaching Hospital (UATH), submitted that combat-related mental disorders will be inevitable after the war in the Northeast.

At a symposium organised by Green Heroes Foundation, the military officers and experts said soldiers in warfronts are likely to face mental challenges, especially depression, hyper vigilance, emotional numbness, moral injury and dejection, among others, as a result of their warfront experiences.

They submitted that this development would lead to an increase in domestic violence, anger, broken marriages, frustration, suicide attempts, drug abuse and stigmatisation as well as heavy intake of alcoholic substances.

Buttressing his encounters with PTSD patients, Brig.-Gen. Okulate said there was the case of a particular military commander in the Northeast who became dejected and nearly committed suicide for having lost a large number of his troops during an operation.

“The commander told me that the reality of the huge loss became unbearable for him when the wives of the affected soldiers started calling him to ask after their husbands,” he said.

Brig.-Gen. Okulate (retd), a consultant to United Kingdom military, advised that for Nigeria to escape the experience of the last civil war where hospitals became filled with soldiers who had mental challenges, all hands should be on the desk while the government should help to tackle the challenges.