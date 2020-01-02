<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Elder statesman, General Zamani Lekwot (retd.), on Thursday said security challenges in Southern Kaduna State was caused by outsiders rather than indigenes of the area.

Lewkot said this in an interview with newsmen in Kafanchan.

He was reacting to a media report that quoted the Commander of the Military Operation Safe Haven, Major General Augustine Agundu, to have accused retired and serving security officers of Southern Kaduna extraction of fueling the crises in the area.

Agundu was quoted to have said in Kafanchan at a security meeting with stakeholders that “there are serving and retired security officers in this area that are promoting violence.”

However, Lekwot said southern Kaduna people lived in different parts of the country and were not known for trouble making.

He said it was wrong for anyone to accuse the people of causing or inflaming the recurring security crises in their own communities.

He said, “The security crises that bedeviled the area for ages are caused by outsiders.

“It does not make sense for any one in the area to instigate crises that will cause the death of many of his people.

“We welcome people in our communities and associate cordially with neighbours.”

The retired general said the community had continued to promote peaceful coexistence with its neighbours through its umbrella body, the Southern Kaduna Peoples Union, where he was the Chairman, Board of Elders.