Brig.-Gen. Suleiman Kazaure, the Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps, on Thursday pledged to give priority to the welfare of corps members.

Kazaure also said the management of NYSC was working tirelessly with relevant agencies to ensure that the Federal Government enhances the allowances of corps members.

“We are not unmindful of the cost of goods and services in the country when placed side by side with the present allowance of the members.

“We are not relenting as the scheme has made representations to the government through relevant agencies,” a statement issued in Ibadan by the Oyo State NYSC Coordinator, Mrs Ifeoma Anidobi, quoted him as saying during a visit to the NYSC orientation camp at Iseyin.

Kazaure urged corps members to continue to live up to their responsibilities by embracing diligent service to the nation and making good use of the scheme’ skill acquisition programme.

“My dear children, in as much as you look forward to seeing improved welfare package from the government, the onus lies on you to serve the nation responsibly.

“Eschew all forms of negative tendencies which are capable of truncating your dreams of becoming highly successful and respected leaders of tomorrow.

“The NYSC created a platform for you to become entrepreneurs, industrialists and future captains of industries with the introduction of skills acquisition and entrepreneurship development programme.

“The programme can make you self sufficient during service and employers of labour after the service year,’’ he said.

Kazaure also warned the corps members to desist from embarking on reckless journeys.

“NYSC will not hesitate to deal with recalcitrant members in line with the act establishing the scheme; as parents we want you to stay alive to take care of us in our old age,” he said.