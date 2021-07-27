General Irabor conferred with grand patron of OSMA

The President, Organisation of Sports in Africa (OSMA), Brig.-Gen. Maikano Abdullahi, has conferred on the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Lucky Irabor, the grand patron of the organisation.

Abdullahi, who is also the Vice President, International Sports Council (CISM), performed the investiture when he led a delegation on courtesy visit totto CDS, on Tuesday in Abuja.

He also announced the appointment of the CDS as the Chief Host of the Sahel Solidarity Games for Peace, coming up in October in Abuja.

OSMA president said that the conferment was in recognition of the continuous support of the Nigerian to the organisation.

He said that the sahel game was designed as a peace game to bring the of the sahel countries together to compete.

According to him, the game is an initiative of the CDS, and it is for peace.

“We want the world to see the of the Sahel region and Africa playing together, seeking for peace, solidarity and stability in our region.

“The countries are Mali, Burkina Faso, Nigeria, Niger, Libya, , and Benin Republic.

“The championship will take off on Oct. 9 to Oct. 19.

“It is just a championship that involves football, golf and full marathon race to take place here in Abuja,” he said.

Responding, the Chief of Defence Staff, Irabor, commended the initiative of OSMA president to hold the tournament in Nigeria.

Irabor said that sports played a critical role in the unification, peace and stability globally, adding that the CISM game would promote peace and stability in the Sahel region.

He said that the sporting festival would contribute significantly in assisting the Armed Forces in realisation of the political mandate of maintaining peace and harmony in order to allow social economic activities to strive in Africa.

According to him, sports remain a veritable instrument for not just friendship and diplomacy, but equally for promotion of global peace and conflict resolutions.

The Defence Chief maintained that members of the armed forces remainy tools for policy implementation in the actualisation of peace and stability in trouble spots both in the Africa Sub-region in particular and the world in general.

He also thanked the various sponsors and assured the organisation of his commitment to provide the right ambience towards the successful hosting of the sahel games.