A former military Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon, has described as untrue claims that he slumped in Delta State on Friday, May 3, during the funeral ceremonies of former Military Governor of defunct Midwest Region, Major General David Ejoor.

The report went viral last week, causing a stir across the land. Gowon is now 85 years old.

But the former Nigerian leader described the news as sensational while addressing the congregation during the thanksgiving service for the 32nd annual Fresh Fire Convention of Gethsemane Prayer Ministries (GPMI) in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital yesterday.

The convention had as its theme ‘Jesus: Access to Greater Glory’.’ The programme also features the dedication of the church’s Bethel Prayer Suites, Retreat and Conference Centre, at the Chapel of Light, Eleyele area of the city.

Gen Gowon, who is the national chairman of Nigeria Prays, was represented at the occasion by the Secretary of the Christian group, Evangelist Austen Kemie. He lamented that some sections of the media sold itself to falsehood.

He said: “I am representing General Gowon at this gathering. He said he did not slump as reported in the news few days ago. Though he is 85 years old, he is still waxing stronger and stronger. But, the false news went all over the world.

“He (Gowon) said calls were coming to him from Canada, America, United Kingdom and other countries of the world on the news that he slumped. He asked me when we spoke if I could see how strong he was. He said he could walk 10miles.”

The retired general felicitated with the ministry on the dedication of your Bethel Prayer Suites, Retreat and Conference Centre.

He said: “It is, indeed, another significant milestone in the life of Gethsemane Prayer Ministries worldwide. However, as much as I wish to attend, due to earlier commitment, I was unable to attend. But, I am with you in spirit and in truth.

“Wishing you success and God’s blessing on this occasion. Our prayer is that the new retreat center will serve as a centre of excellence and an enduring legacy, not only for Gethsemane Prayer Ministries, but the entire body of Christ. On behalf of Nigeria Prays, I send my sincere congratulations”.

In his vote of thanks at the end of the convention and dedication service, the President, GPMI, Rev. Moses Aransiola, expressed appreciation to the former Head of State, the executive arm of Nigeria Prays and other men of God, who graced the occasion, for their prayer to the nation and for their gestures to his ministries.

Aransiola, who called for concerted efforts of all towards nation building and the work of God, said: “I want all the people to know that God will continue to honour the prayers of his people and bless the work of their hands.”