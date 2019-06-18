<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

General Yakubu Gowon has commended the management of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) for mentoring graduate youths towards becoming responsible leaders in the society.

In a statement signed by Mrs Josephine Bakare on behalf of the Director, Press and Public relations, Mrs Adenike Adeyemi, he gave this commendation when the NYSC Director-General, Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim visited him in his office in Abuja.

He said the NYSC Scheme has instilled the spirit of selfless service in successive batches of Corps Members across the country.

While congratulating the DG on his appointment, the former Head of State expressed delight that at 46, the Scheme has stood the test of time.

He congratulated the Corps Members on their selfless services to the country through the platform of the Scheme which have exposed them to the diverse cultures making up Nigeria.

Speaking further, Gowon also commended the Federal Government for granting automatic employment to 168 NYSC President’s Honours Award recipients, with scholarship package.

He lauded the involvement of the Scheme in the 2019 general elections and charged the staff to work towards sustaining the Scheme.

General Gowon appealed to the State Governments for the provision and maintenance of facilities at the NYSC Orientation Camps.

Earlier, Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim said he decided to pay homage to the elder statesman as the founding father of the NYSC Scheme.

He observed that many Nigerians were not conversant with the NYSC Act which was the guiding principle of the scheme, hence appealing that Nigerians should take more than a passing interest in the affairs of the Corps as the Scheme is a national asset.

Ibrahim sought the support of General Yakubu Gowon in order to take the Scheme to further enviable heights.