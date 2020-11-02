



The Victims Support Fund (VSF) is to intensify efforts to scale up support for victims of terrorism, insurgency and vulnerable in Nigeria.

Retired Gen. Theophilus Danjuma, Chairman of VSF made this known in a statement by Mr Alkasim Abdulkadir, the outgoing spokesperson of the fund on Monday in Abuja.

Danjuma said that the review panel will recommend procedures and actions that will further strengthen effective service delivery of the Fund.

He thanked the outgoing members of the board for their diligent service to the nation after serving for two terms, acknowledging the sacrifices and risks they took in discharging their duties.

The VSF Chairman further acknowledged the great contributions of the board members who sacrificed their time to travel through hard-to-reach and high security risk areas at times it was extremely dangerous to do so.





Danjuma also used the occasion to commend the outgoing Executive Director, Prof. Sunday Ochoche, for his commitment and courage in the discharge of his duties, wishing him well in his future endeavours.

Newsmen report that VSF was first setup in 2014, under the Companies and Allied Matters Act 1990 to scale up support for victims of terrorism.

The VSF has impacted the lives of displaced persons in areas of health, education, foster care for orphaned children, agriculture, women’s economic empowerment as well as the reconstruction of destroyed public infrastructure.

The fund was also set up to work towards the restoration of civil authority in the North East.

Newsmen report that members of the Review Panel includes: retired Brig.- Gen. Jones Arogbofa as Chairman, Amb. Usman Baraya, and Maj.- Gen Sule Labaran with Amb. John Gana serving to serve as Secretary of the Panel.