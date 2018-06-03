The Chairman, Victims Support Fund (VSF), Lt. General Theophilus Danjuma (rtd), has handed over the reconstructed Michika Local Government secretariat to the Adamawa State government.

Boko Haram destroyed the building in 2014.

VSF Vice Chairman, Alhaji Tijani Tumsah, who represented Danjuma, said the aim of the project was to bring succour to victims of insurgency in the northeast.

Tumsah said that with the cooperation of state governments, VSF would continue to execute people-oriented projects that would fast track the rehabilitation of the victims.

He disclosed that the reconstruction of 16 schools was ongoing in Hong and Gombi Local Government Areas of the state.

Senator Binta Masi Garba (representing Adamawa North Senatorial zone), commended the management of VSF, appealing for the reconstruction of Madagali Council secretariat, also destroyed by the insurgents.