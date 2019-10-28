<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State, Gen. Charles Airhiavbere (rtd.), has been conferred with the Eju Attah of Igala land in Kogi State.

He was honoured by the Attah Igala, Idakwo Ameh Oboni II, who said the title was being conferred on Airhiavbere for his role in facilitating the Idah-Agenebode toll link bridge across the River Niger.

Governor Yahaya Bello and Deputy Governor Edward Onoja also got chieftaincy titles.

Gen. Airhiavbere, who is also a former Commander of the Nigeria Army Finance Corps, thanked the monarch and people of lgala land for finding him worthy. He encouraged well-meaning Nigerians to support the project which is being handled by Power China Huadong Engineering Corporation Ltd.

He said: “It came to me as a surprise and I thank God I have been so recognised and honoured beyond the boundaries of my state. I am grateful to the people of Igala and the traditional institution for giving me this honour.”

The chief also criticised Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki for his policies, saying the governor will be ousted in 2020.