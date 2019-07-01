<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Chief of Army Staff, COAS, Lt. Gen. Tukur Burutai, has pledged that the Nigeria Army will continue to play its role in ensuring security and safety in Lagos and the entire country.

Burutai made the pledge yesterday when he paid a courtesy visit to the Lagos state governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu at Lagos House, Alausa, Ikeja.

The Chief of Army Staff who was accompanied on the visit by the military high command including the General Officer Commanding 81 Division, Major General Sanni Yusuf said he was in Lagos for the Combat Support Arms Training week and Nigeria Army Day Celebration 2019.

He promised the governor that the Nigerian Army will support his administration security wise because security is paramount and that when there is security peace will strive and development will be ensured; adding that “we will work with you to ensure security, we will work together to ensure security in the state.

Burutai thanked the governor for his support on the celebration of the Nigeria Army Day and congratulated him for his emergence and inauguration as Lagos state governor.

He solicited for the state patronage of the Nigerian Army Engineer Corps saying they can do a lot for the state in the area of infrastructure, roads and other construction works.

“Our engineers have a lot of capabilities, they have been engaged by some state governments and other corporate organisations, we are available,” he said.

Burutai wished Sanwo-Olu a successful tenure in office and informed him that they are coming back to the state later in the year for a major military activity tagged, ‘Exercise Crocodile Smile’.

Welcoming the COAS and the military high command, Sanwo-Olu said the Army Chief has since demonstrated capability, loyalty to country and dedication to work since taking over as the army chief.

Saying he was excited and happy to have the Army chose Lagos for the celebration of the 2019 Army Day, he wished the Army a successful celebration.

“The Nigerian military is a very disciplined profession with high level of ethics and professionalism in its operations,” adding that “we are willing to support you in whatever way we can,” he said.

Sanwo-Olu thanked Burutai for the “high level of support your men have been giving us in Lagos, they have demonstrated a high level of commitment, on two occasions we called them they responded to our distress call.

“We see ourselves as partners in progress, we take the issue of security serious and we will continue to encourage you to ensure peace because with peace direct foreign investment will come and everybody can also go about their lawful businesses too.

The governor thanked the military for supporting his administration’s drive for a cleaner Lagos by its clean up exercise in the state last Saturday and for obeying the state traffic laws especially against driving one way.

“Your presence in Lagos sends a signal that Lagos is very safe, we are willing to collaborate with you in whatever way we can, I urge you to continue to keep the country safe,” Sanwo-Olu told the Army Chief.