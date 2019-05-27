<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen. Tukur Buratai, Monday outlawed any form of activism and strike action at the Nigerian Army University, Biu, Borno state.

He warned that social vices such as cultism, protests and any act of activism would be viewed seriously by the institution’s authority.

The COAS said the university was established as a citadel of excellence to serve as a solution centre for technological and operational problems of the army, the military and the nation.

Lt Gen Buratai made the remarks at the presentation of letter of appointment to the pioneer Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof David Iliya Malgwi, at the Army Headquarters, Abuja.

Buratai said: “This event as you may have known is the presentation of appointment letter to the Vice Chancellor of the Nigerian Army premier educational institution, Nigerian Army University Biu.

“You will recall that the institution was approved by the Federal Executive Council on 3 April 2018 and was followed with an elaborate Ground Breaking Ceremony on 30 October 2018 at the University’s permanent site in Biu.

“Consequently, the university commenced academic activities with the admission and registration of pioneer students. The maiden university matriculation for the pioneer students was held on 21 February 2019.

“With the sequence of activities in the trend of the university’s evolution you would all agree with me that the university has come to life and to stay.

“The focal point of the university as envisioned is to serve as solution centre for technological and operation problems of the Nigerian Army, military and the nation at large.

“It is designed to create the critical mass required for research, innovation, testing and development in the 21st century settings.

“Additionally, it will provide excellence, ingenuity, creativity and distinctive competences in intellectual outcomes.

”In considering these objectives and the realization of what the future holds for the university, I deemed it necessary to couch my vision for the university which is “To make the Nigerian Army University Biu a centre of academic excellence in education, research and innovation for human capacity development, military science and technology for national development; and for the progress of humanity”.

“This encompassing vision goes without saying that the university’s effort would be channelled towards not only developing the Nigerian Army’s capacity to compete professionally and responsively with other armies of the world but would also graduate a civilian manpower well equipped to live and work in this emerging competitive world. “