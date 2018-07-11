Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, is about now commissioning the new Army Headquarters complex in Abuja.

The complex located inside the Army Headquarters, was built to create office space accommodation for officers and soldiers serving in Abuja to enable them carry out routine activities and move the Nigerian Army forward.

The two-storey building has a fitness center, restaurant, drivers lounge, Servers room, Laboratories, shopping complex, engineers maintenance office, among others.