<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Tukur Buratai has treated troops in the front lines to a colourful Dubar as part of measures to boost their morale.

According to Army spokesmen, Col Sagir Musa, a total 300 troops who participated in the exercise also had opportunities to ask questions from the Army Chief.

Col Musa explained in a statement that Lt Gen Buratai commended the troops for their gallantry and courage, asking them to scale up their onslaughts against the Boko Haram terrorists in the northeast.

The statement reads : “In line with the extant Military Traditions, Customs and Ethics, Nigeria’s Chief of Army Staff Lieutenant General Tukur Yusufu Buratai has held a dubar with troops of Theatre Command Operation LAFIYA DOLE at the Command and Control Center in Maiduguri, Borno State on 26 June 2019.

“A total of 300 troops drawn from the various Units and Formations across the Theatre Command attended the occasion, where, as a rare privilege, troops freely interacted one-on-one with the Chief of Army Staff Lt Gen TY Buratai.

“At the event, without any restriction, troops were allowed to sincerely bare their minds on issues bothering them either as a group or individually, especially on professional matters like administration, welfare, logistics and general operational situation including progress and challenges.

“In his remarks, Lt Gen TY Buratai commended the troops for their gallantry and sacrifices and enjoined them to be more robust and unyielding in the fight to end terrorism in the North East Nigeria. He requested them to open up to him in case of any problem or issue that he needs to know and address. He conveyed the appreciation of Mr President, Commander in Chief, President Muhammadu Buhari for their commitment, sacrifices and loyalty to the nation.

“Instructively, the Chief of Army Staff used the opportunity to remind the troops of the expectationns of Nigerians as to their ability to keep the country safe, which as an Army, – we must be able to meet or surpass.

“Few of the major highlights of the durbar session include the need for more patriotism, professionalism as well as the need to reappraise, reorganize and re-strategize to boost the operation and defeat the insurgency/terrorism.

“Additionally, the need for troops to be mindful of fake news and terrorists’ propaganda was also highlighted during the durbar.

“The climax of the occasion was that the troops had dinner with the Chief of Army Staff. They were elated, visibly happy and poured praises to the Chief of Army Staff for the opportunity, and most importantly for his untiring support in providing the required leadership, logistics and equipment to effectively prosecute the war.

“Issues that were discussed at the occasion will be disseminated to the rest of the troops in the frontline by the 300 representatives that attended. “