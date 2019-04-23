<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Chief of Army Staff (CoAS), Lieutenant-General Tukur Yusuf Buratai, has described the fight against terrorism as a complex one.

He however said the menace requires multiple efforts, including co-operation of all citizens to combat.

General Buratai, who stated this at the opening of the second Infantry Conference in Jaji military cantonment, Kaduna State said the Armed Forces had performed creditably well and would continue to protect the territorial integrity of Nigeria.

According to him: “Today, we have the full initiative and in collaboration with other sisters agencies, we are pushing hard to ensure that we finally sanitized the northern Borno and our borders axis with Niger, Chard and Cameroon.

“We know they have plans but we are also planning to counter them and we will deploy maximum intelligence to capture those that still remains in the hinterland.

“Terrorism is a complex warfare, which need the involvement of every individual in the country which if we are able to do, will contain the criminals.

“It should not be left for the security personnel or governments at all levels, or the traditional rulers, it is a joint responsibility and we are all stakeholders.

“These criminals are not coming from the blues. They live among us in the society. They go to the markets and buy food stuffs just like the rest of us.

“Some of them go to naming, marriage ceremonies and so on. It is our responsibility to make everybody aware, that we all have a role to play in bringing the activities of these criminal elements to an end.

Commander, Infantry Corps, Major General Stevenson Olusegun Olabanji said: “The nation is currently grappling with a lot of security challenges with scourge of tourism in the North East being the most prominent.

“The Infantry Corps has been at the Vanguard of NA efforts in combating these multi prolonged threats and in the process making high demands on our personnel, equipment other materials.”

He however said that, despite the security challenges the country is faced with, the Army under Buratai, has received a boost in terms of infrastructural and human development in all its formations across the country which has made it possible to deal decisively with Boko Haram terrorists and other insurgents.