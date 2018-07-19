The Chief of Army Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai says there is no going back in operation to rid the North East of remnants of terrorists and charged troops to remain focused, according to the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN.

Addressing troops of 21 Brigade in Bama Local Government Area of Borno on Thursday, Buratai assured them that remnants of the terrorists no longer pose any serious threat to them or the people.

“There are just only few elements of them that are still moving about to show that they are still relevant.

“But by and large, you can pick many of them by han,; there is no cause for alarm.

“There is no reason why they will be allowed to get into our locations or disrupt, dislocate or dislodge any of you from your locations.

“You must be firm in all your locations and maintain the aggressive posture, the momentum must always be maintained.’’

The army chief commended the troops for showing resilience, determination and courage in the ongoing counter insurgency and counter terrorism operations, saying “you must maintain the momentum.’’

He designated the 21 Brigade as a “Special Brigade’’, due to performances of the troops, as well as their determination, ruggedness and patriotism and promised that their logistics and operational needs would be met.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that to demonstrate his appreciation for the troops’ performance, Buratai directed the army Chief of Account and Budget to pay them their 2018 uniform allowance.

The brigade is along located on the fringes of the once dreaded Sambisa forest and Nigeria/Cameroon border, which had served as abode and route for the terrorists.