The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, on Thursday charged officers to redouble effort toward tackling spate of kidnapping and cattle rustling in the country.

The News Agency of Nigetia, NAN, reports that Buratai gave the charge in a statement while felicitating with soldiers on the occasion of 2018 Eid-el-Fitr celebrations.

The COAS said that the army was re-strategising to deal decisively with some of the situations in North Central and North Western regions of the country.

“These feats no doubt are calls for officers and soldiers to redouble our efforts in the collective discharge of our constitutional roles.

“In the pursuit of this, I charge you all to maintain discipline, be committed, dedicated, resilient and courageous in the discharge of your duties,” he said.

“Buratai said that the army had within the last few months recorded successes in various operations launched across the country.

“These activities include the successful conduct of Op DEEP PUNCH II, Ex AYEM AKPATUMA (Ex CAT RACE), Op LAST HOLD which is ongoing and the hosting of the African Land Forces Summit in Abuja to mention but few. Furthermore, we have effectively tackled the Boko Haram insurgency.

“May I at this point reiterate my total commitment towards achieving my vision for the army.

“It is my desire to transform the NA into a more potent and professional responsive force that will effectively curtail contemporary security challenges.

“To this end, I want to reassure you all that issues bothering on training and welfare will continue to receive my utmost attention.

“We shall continue to do our best to ensure the wellbeing of our officers and soldiers as well as their families.

“I want to on behalf of officers and soldiers of the NA reaffirm our unalloyed loyalty to the President, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“The NA will continue to remain apolitical while ensuring the sustenance of democracy,’’ Buratai said.