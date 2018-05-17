Nigeria’s Chief of Army Staff, Yusuf Buratai, has said that the Army will collaborate with other security agencies in the country to dislodge miscreants who hide in Birnin Gwari axis along Kaduna expressway to wreck havoc on innocent citizens.

Mr Buratai, who spoke with State House correspondents shortly after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday, said concerns over the unabated killings led to the formation of an army battalion in the area.

“We will continue to cooperate along with other security agencies that are charged with the responsibility of securing our country and the deployment of a unit there is quite strategic, it is in line with the Nigerian Army order of battle that was approved in 2016.

“We have to implement all of them to achieve the strategic objectives of the government. This is essentially why we have to put the battalion there and to work with other security agencies,” the army chief said.

On the status of report regarding the activities of Boko Haram in the North-east, Mr Buratai assured that the ongoing ‘Operation Last Hold’ by troops will further consolidate the army’s achievements in the area.

He said the operation which is aimed at consolidating on the overall successes made by the army will culminate in the eventual return of the Internally Displaced Person (IDPs) to their various communities.

“It has gone very successful, it’s progressing very well and be rest assured that the Operation Last Hold will further consolidate on our achievements so far but we hope the internally displaced persons from that community will go back to their communities and pick up their lives again.

“I think that is the aim of Operation Last Hold, it is a consolidation of the overall successes that we have achieved in the North-east,” Mr Buratai said.