Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt-Gen. Tukur Buratai, on Thursday, said that the Nigerian Army was re-strategising to deal decisively with kidnapping and cattle rustling which is backing rampant in North Central and North West part of the country.

Buratai, has also given a pass mark to the army for what he describes as its peace building efforts in Benue, Taraba, and the states of the North East, where peace has been restored to a considerable level.

The army chief who made this known his goodwill message to Muslims faithful on the occasion of celebration of 2018 Eid-el-Fitri, listed some of the activities of the Nigerian Army in the last few months to included “the successful conduct of Operation Deep Punch II, Ex-Ayem Akpatuma and ongoing Operation Last Hold, hosting of the African Land Forces Summit in Abuja among others.

The message read in full:”I wish to use this medium to felicitate with all officers, soldiers of the Nigerian Army and their families on this occasion of 2018 Eid-el-Fitr Celebrations.

The stakes made available to Daily Sun reads “This celebration which climax the Holy month of Ramadan offers an opportunity for spiritual upliftment and renewal of our collective commitment to the Nigerian Army and the nation at large.

” I want to use this occasion to commend personnel for their tireless contribution in the sustenance of peace and security across the Country and I urge all to remain professionally focused to this end.

“The achievements recorded by the NA in the various activities conducted in last few months is worthy of mention.

“Furthermore, we have effectively tackled the Boko Haram Insurgency. However, in the areas of kidnapping, cattle rustling in the North Central and North Western Regions; we are re-strategizing to decisively deal with the situation.

“These feats no doubt are calls for officers and soldiers to redouble our efforts in the collective discharge of our constitutional roles. In the pursuit of this, I charge you all to maintain disciplined, be committed, dedicated, resilient and courageous in the discharge of your duties.

“May I at this point reiterate my total commitment towards achieving my vision for the Nigerian Army . It is my desire to transform the Nigerian Army into a more potent and professional responsive force that will effectively curtail contemporary security challenges. To this end, I want to reassure you all that issues bothering on training and welfare will continue to receive my utmost attention. We shall continue to do our best to ensure the wellbeing of our officers and soldiers as well as their families.

“Finally, on this great occasion, I want to on behalf of officers and soldiers of the Nigerian Army reaffirm our unalloyed loyalty to the President, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. The Nigerian Army will continue to remain apolitical while ensuring the sustenance of democracy.”