The Chief of Army Staff, LT. Gen. Tukur Buratai, has restated his commitment to the wellbeing of officers in the Armed forces saying their welfare remain his topmost priority.

Buratai gave the assurance on Monday while inaugurating the newly constructed soldiers village accommodation of the 33 Artillery Brigade Shadawanka barracks in Bauchi.

The soldiers’ village accommodation consists of 16 blocks with 10 modestly furnished flats situated in a conducive environment at the barracks and each officers and soldiers were presented with a key to their apartment right there at the inauguration.

Buratai also commissioned a newly constructed Warrant Officers and Sergeant Mess at the Shadawanka barracks.

Buratai, who was received by the new Commander, 33 Artillery Brigade Bauchi, Brig.Gen. Michael Durowaiye arrived at the Shadawanka barracks as early as 8:00am with his convoy.

He said the accommodation which is for both officers and soldiers and their families is another milestone and thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for the funding initiative that made the project a reality.

He added; “We always want officers and soldiers to have decent accommodation as we are not only after their regimentation but their well-being which remain the topmost priority.

“We want to make sure they have a comfortable environment and we shall continue to do our best to see that all barracks accommodation are put in better shape.

“We also want to make sure there is a befitting Mess for our soldiers where they will not just go to eat and drink but to interact with one another. It will be a place for social interaction which will enhance the culture and tradition of the military where strict regimentation is practiced,” he added.