The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen Tukur Buratai, on Tuesday assured Nigerians that the security situation in the country is under control.

Buratai gave the assurance while addressing 250 officers and soldeirs of the Nigerian Army School of Artillery, who are in course at Kachia in Kaduna State.

The News Agency of Nigeria report that, the army chief was on operational visit to the school and other army facilities in the area.

“The measure put in place in tackling security challenges across the country are yielding positive results.

“The Nigerian army remain committed to protecting the territorial integrity of the country.”

He assured the troops of the Army’s commitment towards providing operational facilities of international standard as well as conducive environment for enhanced professionalism.

Buratai charged instructors to impart the desired training to the troops, and called on officers and men of the corps to uphold high standards of discipline.

Also the army chief, paid a courtsey visit to the paramount ruler of Kachia, Agom Adara, Dr Maiwada Galadima.

The News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, reports that the COAS, commended Kachia community for the warm hospitality it has accorded Army formations in the area over the years.

Buratai explained that the warm relationship that has existed between the Army and the community is commendable, and solicited for more support and cooperation towards ensuring lasting peace in the state.

He expressed delight to the chiefdom for preserving plots of land belonging to the Nigerian Army and urged the traditional ruler to look into the issue of encroachment in some areas.

Responding, the Agom Adara, Dr Galadima, commend the Army chief for identifying with the chiefdom.

The paramount ruler attributed the peace currently enjoyed in the chiefdom to the presence of army formations in the area, assuring the Army chief that no land belonging to the Army was encroached upon.

He appealed to the Nigerian Army to adequately compensate land owners acquired by Army.