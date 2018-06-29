The Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, on Friday reiterated the commitment of the Nigerian Army to end insurgency in North-East and other security challenges in other parts of the country.

Buratai stated this at a special prayer session to commemorate the 2018 Nigerian Army Day Celebration, at Juma’at mosque, Maimalari Cantonment in Maiduguri, Borno.

According to Buratai, Army is also ready to contain terrorism; facilitate return of displaced persons to their homes, guarantee enduring peace and stability and social and economic development of the war-ravaged region.

The chief of army staff disclosed that the military had initiated various programmes to build the capacity of its personnel and ensure improvement in their welfare, to enable them to discharge their responsibilities effectively.

“I will remain committed toward building a professionally responsive Nigerian Army to contain insurgency and emerging security challenges in the country.

“The Army will remain apolitical, professional and work to promote national unity, integration and growth of democratic governance,” he assured.

Buratai noted that the Army had sacrificed and contributed toward successful implementation of the counter-insurgency campaign in the north-east, maintain law and order in various parts of the country.

He commended the fallen heroes for their sacrifice and selfless service to the country, adding that their sacrifices would continue to be remembered by Nigerians.

Buratai, who commended President Muhammadu Buhari for supporting the Army, called for synergy between security agencies to end insurgency and enhance security network in the country.

The chief of army staff also called on Nigerians to support the military and pray for peace and stability of Nigeria.

Earlier, the Director, Directorate of Islamic Affairs, Brig,-Gen. Garba Shehu, tasked northern state governments to monitor activities of Islamic preachers in their respective domain.

Shehu said that the call was imperative to ensure effective regulation of preachers and contain the spread of extremist and terrorist ideologies.

“It is good to have institutions in place in both local government and state levels to regulate and monitor activities of Islamic preachers,’’ he said.

The General Officer Commanding 7 Division, Maj.-Gen. Abdulmalik Biu, the Commander, ‘OPERATION LAST HOLD,’ Major General Abdullahi Dikko and other senior military officers also attended the prayer.

Some of the activities lined up for the event included, environmental sanitation, medical outreach and exhibition of military hardware to be conducted at Gudunbali, Monguno and other liberated communities.