The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Tukur Yusufu Buratai has re-emphasised commitment to the welfare of Army Veterans, whom he noted, remain key stakeholders in the discharge of the Nigerian Army’s constitutional roles.

The COAS made this assertion during a meeting with members of the Nigerian Legion, Zamfara State chapter in Gusau on Wednesday the 15th of May 2019.

The COAS was represented by the Deputy Director, Retired officers at the Nigerian Army Directorate of Veteran Affairs (NADVA), Army Headquarters, Brigadier General Abdul Khalifa Ibrahim.

He commended the veterans for their commitment and loyalty to the Nigerian Army and the nation despite having retired from active service.

This, he said, is in line with the COAS policy of ensuring quality welfare for troops, both serving and retired.

Speaking at the event, the Chairman, Nigerian Legion, Zamfara state chapter, Abdullahi Umar, thanked the COAS for the kind gesture, noting that the visit was the first of its kind.

He assured the COAS that Nigerian Army veterans under the aegis of Nigerian Legion, Zamfara state chapter, would continue to play a key role in enabling proactive security at the grassroots in the state.

Speaking on behalf of the COAS, Brigadier General Ibrahim further urged the Legionnaires to remain steadfast in fostering peace in the state.

According to him “the successes so far achieved in ongoing operations can be attributed to the collective effort of all stakeholders in Zamfara State,” emphasising that “achieving lasting peace in the state is a task for all which must be done”.

Present at the occasion were the Deputy Director, Discharged Soldiers, Directorate of Army Veteran Affairs, Colonel Umar Gita Musa, Liaison Officer, Captain Abubakar Sadiq Muhammad, the Vice Chairman, Nigerian Legion, Zamfara state chapter, Abdullahi Maikasuwa and other key officials and members of the state chapter.