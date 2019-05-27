The Chief Of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, is about presenting a letter of appointment to the Vice Chancellor Nigerian Army University, Biu, Borno State, Professor David Iliya Malawi
The presentation ceremony, which is taking place at the COAS conference room at the army headquarters, is being attended by officials of the university and very senior officers.
