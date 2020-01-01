<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, has assured troops of Operation Lafiya Dole of an improved welfare package in 2020.

Buratai gave the assurance while addressing the troops during an operational visit to Pulka in Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno State on Tuesday.

He said the government has assured the Nigerian Army of its commitment to the welfare of officers of the armed forces as well as those of their families.

Buratai said, “I know the importance of this location and you have done your best in ensuring that the security here is maintained.

“So let me commend you for the wonderful performance and the way you have conducted yourselves in OPLD.

“We appreciate you for being so gallant, for decimating the Boko Haram terrorists and I want to urge you to maintain it, you must remain focused, disciplined and professional.

“We will do everything possible to ensure your comfort, especially (that of) your families in the barracks.

“Your welfare will be improved in the year 2020 and so you have to put in your best and ensure that you uphold the trust of the Federal Government.

“We must ensure that we don’t allow these criminals to come back again,” he said.

Buratai has been on an operational visit to troops in the North-East since December 27, starting from Adamawa State.

He visited a number of formations and important locations like Madagali, Gwoza, Pulka, Banki junction and Bama, among others which were formerly strongholds of terrorists.