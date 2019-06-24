<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Chief of the Army Staff, Lt Gen Tukur Buratai, has said that the army would do “all that is necessary to fish out any bad eggs” whose willingness to remain in the service has waned.

Buratai stated this in his closing remarks at the Army Headquarters Transformational Leadership Workshop in Abuja, noting that the army leaders should not wait for bad eggs to get out of the way, but the eggs must be kicked out.

He said, “In my opening remarks, I observed the attitude of quite a few bad eggs among us, whose commitment to our national and military cause has waned and led to setbacks in our operations.

“I am glad that this workshop has clearly shown to everyone that we have great reasons to be proud of our nation.

“The long-standing culture of service, sacrifice and honour in the army has been reaffirmed in the various life lessons and examples of our colleagues, serving, retired or late – whose stories were highlighted during the workshop.

“This culture should reinvigorate and motivate you as transformational leaders for selfless service to the nation.

“Let me now reiterate that in line with the theme of the workshop, the army will do all that is necessary to fish out any bad eggs whose willingness to lead or follow as required has waned.

“Transformational leaders should not wait for them to get out of the way, you must kick them out of your way. I charge every one of you again to lead, follow or be kicked out.”