The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, says Nigerian army in collaboration with sister services will emerge victorious against enemies of national peace and security.

Buratai stated this during the Nigerian Army Special Day at the 41st Kaduna State International Trade Fair on Saturday in Kaduna.

Newsmen report that the army chief was represented by Chief of Policy and Plans, Lt-Gen Lamidi Adeosun .

“I assure you all of the commitment of the Nigerian Army (NA) in collaboration with other security agencies to always emerge victorious against the enemies of our national peace and security.

“Specifically, few days ago, our troops deployed in Damboa, Borno state, recorded a resounding tactical victory against the evil forces of Boko Haram who dared the superiority of our forces,” he said.

According to Buratai, the main objective of the military participating in the trade fair is to make the Nigerian army a people’s army with versatility in fighting the enemies of Nigeria and food security on the other hand.

He explained that the Nigerian army, besides its primary role in defending the territorial integrity of Nigeria, was also involved in fighting insurgency in Northeast part of the country and other internal security matters.

“Through the establishment of some army units such as Nigerian army farms and ranches, these outfits not only serve the interests of the Nigerian army personnel but also avail its products and services to the general public at relatively affordable prices,” he said.





He stated that the Nigerian army post-service housing development limited, the command engineering depot, as well as Nigerian army property limited and Nigerian army welfare limited by guarantee, also serve similar purposes.

He commended the Kaduna State Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture for the huge standard attained in this year’s edition of the fair.

He said that the platform provided one of the best opportunities to interact and enlighten the civil populace about the constitutional roles of the Nigerian army in contemporary times.

He also commended efforts of the Defence Industrial Cooperation of Nigeria (DICON) in collaboration with the Command Engineering Depot (CED), under the leadership of Maj. Gen. Victor Ezugwu, for the historic research, development and production of EZUGWU, the first indigenous Mine Resistant Ambush protected vehicle using seventy per cent local content.

“The strategic alliance between DICON the CED has led to the local production of patrol vehicles, bulletproof vests, ballistic helmets and most importantly mine and IED clearance equipment,” he said.

Buratai also called for patience, understanding, support and prayers from Nigerians, saying that the much-expected victory which came from God alone would be ours.