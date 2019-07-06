<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai, says the Nigerian Army is more determined in defeating the Boko Haram terrorists and other security challenges in parts of the country.

He gave the assurances during an interdenominational church service and Juma’at prayer organised to mark this year’s Nigerian Army Day Celebration (NADCEL) in Yola, the Adamawa state capital.

Speaking through the Brigade Commander 23 Armoured Brigade Major General Mohammed Gambo, Buratai said the Nigerian Army will continue to live up to their expectations regardless of the prevailing security challenges bedevilling the country.

“Let me use this opportunity to reiterate our determination to achieve more successes in our fight against insurgency and other forms of criminality in the land.

“Our efforts must not be relaxed until our mission of complete defeat of the insurgents and other criminals in the country is attained,” he said.

While recalling the theme for this year’s Army day celebration, ‘Professionally Responsive Soldiering: A Panacea for successful Military Operations,’ Buratai commended President Buhari and the National Assembly for their continuous support.

The COAS also appealed to Nigerians to continue supporting the military in its efforts at tackling the security challenges of this country by providing useful information to law enforcement agencies in the country.

In attendance were are the state governor, Umaru Fintiri, the heads of other security agencies and officers of the Brigade.

Other activities lined up to mark the Nigerian Army Day Celebration was cleaning exercise of the Jimeta market area in Yola by the soldiers.

The military also organised a medical outreach in Malkohi Village, a community hosting the IDPs in the Malkohi camp with residents turning up in their numbers to receive free medical attention.