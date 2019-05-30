<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, says Nigeria is in dire need of selfless, charismatic and upright leaders.

Buratai made the remark on Thursday in Abuja when he received Dr. Abubakar Sani, the author of the book ‘The Legend of Buratai’.

The book was presented to the public in Abuja on May 17, while the army chief was on operational visit to troops in the theatre of operation in the North East.

Buratai said that many Nigerians had made their marks in the sands of time in different fields since independence in 1960.

He said that the contributions of those Nigerians had provided the platform for others, including himself “to become what we are and also to achieve all we are able to achieve today”.

The army chief said that although the country is blessed with abundant natural and human resources as well as huge opportunities, “fortune favours only the best”.

He acknowledged that he was humbled to hear that his modest contribution to nation-building through the fight against insurgency and terrorism had been recognised.

“It is for this reason that I am hoping that my own modest story will serve as an inspiration and encouragement to upcoming generations so that they can aspire to be anything Nigeria is blessed with.

“The idea of showcasing me as a model and mentor to future leaders of Nigeria is novel and most encouraging,” he said.

Earlier, Sani had said that he was motivated to write the book after his encounter with youths, especially students, who expressed the desire to join the military, but needed a role model to emulate.

Buratai received alongside the author, students from seven schools, including Command Secondary Schools, who had witnessed the public presentation of the book.

Responding to a question on the secret of his success by one of the students, Susana Isaiah of Gift Academy, Sabo Lugbe (Air Port road), Abuja, Buratai said that he had never retreated nor surrendered in his endeavours in spite of the challenges.

According to him, everyone who wants to succeed must persevere.

He encouraged students to take their academic work seriously to be able to achieve their ambitions.