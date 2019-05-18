<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt Gen Tukur Yusuf Buratai has said mentorship is a key instrument in leadership development.

Buratai added that leadership deficit particularly among the younger generations is a fundamental challenge that limits professional development in most organizations and institutions today.

He said absence of mentoring has been identified as one of the major reasons for the gaps in leadership skills among youngsters.

Buratai made this assertion at the official presentation of a book titled ‘The Legend of Buratai’ authored by a seasoned journalist, Dr Abubakar Mohammed Sani in his honour in Abuja.

Buratai who was represented at the occasion by Chief of Civil-Military Affairs (CCMA) Army Major General U S Mohammed the Chief of Army Staff said the book tells a story of an individual who rose from modest background and by dint of hard work, full commitment, discipline, loyalty and God’s grace rose to the pinnacle of his profession as Chief of Army Staff, Nigerian Army.

“The book which is well-researched did not just cover the usual rhetoric of writing memoirs but dwelt extensively into the roles upbringing, environmental factors and sacrifice played in shaping the personality of a true leader. This made the book very educative and highly informative”, he said.

While appreciating the author for using his life to showcase to the younger generation the ideals of leadership, Buratai added that the pencil sketch of the pictures makes the work very fascinating and easy to read.

The Guest Speaker at the occasion and Publisher of The Nigerian, Prince Philip Agbase observed that to become a legend, one has to first become a hero, while insisting that Buratai is a legend.

He said that heroes are always remembered but legends never die.

Agbase described Buratai as a thorn in the flesh of Boko Haram terrorists, bandits, kidnappers and other criminals in the country.

In his address welcome, the Chairman of the Occasion, Dr Hassan Jibril lamented that the country is dying and therefore every citizen must work together to prevent the country from imminent collapse.

While stressing that corruption has always existed in Nigeria, he pointed out that the level of corruption in Nigeria today has taken a threatening dimension.

The author of the book Dr. Abubakar Sani said that if the Nigerian Immigration Services and Directorate of Security Service are doing their job well, the Nigerian Armed Forces would not be burdened with too many internal security challenges.