The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, has urged Nigerians to provide the military with intelligent reports to effectively curtail the insecurity challenges in the country.

Buratai made the call on Wednesday while briefing newsmen shortly after he paid a condolence visit to the acting Governor of Delta, Kingsley Otuaro, in Asaba on the death of Maj.-Gen. David Ejoor, former COAS, and Governor of Mid-Western State.

The army chief said, “intelligence gathering is key to tackling insecurity and people are the first point of contact in terms of intelligence.”

He said that the military had mobilised troops fully into the areas that have security challenges in the North-West.

“We are mobilising to ensure that areas that have security challenges are addressed.

“Of recent, we made some progress; many of the bandits have been arrested, and those that have encounter with our troops are being neutralised.

“Intelligence is key, we need the masses’ support to give us useful information to identify all those criminals, they are not from outer space, they are within our communities.

“The earlier they identify them and fish them out, the better for everybody,” he said.

Speaking on the persistent farmers and herdsmen crisis in some parts of the country, the COAS attributed the development to communal crisis.

He said that the menace could be addressed with the combine efforts of the community, civil populace, police and the military.

“Community and civil efforts are very crucial, aside the police and military efforts in curtailing, reducing or eliminating insecurity challenges in the country,” he said.

Buratai had on Thursday paid a condolence visit to the Olu of Warri, Ogiame Ikenwoli, family of Ejoor in Owvor and the Monarch of Olomu kingdom, Richard Ogbon, Oghoro (1) in Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta.

Late Ejoor died on Feb. 10, 2019 in Lagos at the age of 87.

Buratai had at Umuaji Community in Asaba, flagged off a three-day free Medical Outreach as part of the military/civil relationship.

One of the beneficiaries, Mrs Patricia Biachi, who is suffering from eye-related disease, thanked the army for the gesture.

“They give me drugs for the treatment of my eyes; I thank the military,” she said.